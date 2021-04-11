MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,520 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 2,124,233 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 9 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,685.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.65% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.83%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,160 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 12 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,981.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 460,653.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.19% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.04%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 707 new cases and no additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,720.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 223,152 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.98% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.31%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 12 new cases and no additional death.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,642 cases and 50 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.01% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.22%.