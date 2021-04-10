MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another dry and warm day is in store for South Florida as the weekend kicks off.

It’s also a breezy Saturday with a southeast wind and gusty at times. The wind gusts are expected to top 25 mph, especially along the coast. Highs on Saturday afternoon will hit the mid-80s.

After daytime heating, there is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm in northern Broward during Saturday evening. Then a few storms late tonight in the Keys as temperatures struggle to cool with lows in the 70s.

Meanwhile, strong storms are impacting the Panhandle today. These storms are digging south along a cold front and expected to drench South Florida on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will begin with steamy sunshine that will send the mercury skyrocketing to the upper-80s or near 90° in the inland areas. Humidity levels will also rise rapidly.

These are ingredients for gusty storms to develop ahead of the cold front. Storms are expected to form at about 2 pm Sunday and will last through the late afternoon with another round in the evening hours.

The cold front will linger over the area on Monday with a chance for afternoon storms. Drier weather expected to return by Tuesday.