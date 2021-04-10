MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the second weekend in a row, Miami-Dade residents got together to protest the closure of Matheson Hammock Park’s west entrance.

The fight to keep the park entrance open continues to heat up and those on both sides of the issue say something needs to be done.

“This is simple,” said pro bono attorney Bruce Jacobs.

Jacobs who represents the friends of Matheson Hammock Park West says the effort to close the Old School House Road entrance to the park is being pushed by the Hammock Lake Homeowner’s Association.

“They came up with a plan. The plan is build a multi million boardwalk right through the nature trail as if that is somehow helpful to the community and really, all it does is give them an excuse to shut down the north gate on Old School House Road,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs points to emails between then county commissioner, Xavier Suarez and the president of the HOA as proof.

“This all started because there’s a Miami-Dade judge, a circuit court judge, a very powerful person in town who consulted with a county commissioner and said, ‘I want you to meet with my homeowners association and what they got the commissioner to do is to shut down this park,'” adds Jacobs.

But the homeowner association denies the claim and the newly elected commissioner Raquel Regalado is now trying to find a balance between the two sides.

“Miami-Dade County doesn’t make decisions based on who lives next to the property. We’re making this decision based on the covenant and our obligation to protect preserve and restore environmentally fragile properties,” said Regalado.

Regalado says she has proposed legislation that will address the concerns giving the Department of Environmental Resource Management, not commissioners or neighbors or dog owners or parks department the final say on what happens next.

“Taking into account all the different parties, the people who are interested in the environmental piece, people who are interested in the dog park piece, the leash or the no leash and there’s also the educational component,” said Regalado.

Regalado says they will address the issue this Tuesday in a committee meeting.