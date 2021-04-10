MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins held their eleventh annual Dolphins Challenge to raise funds for cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center on Saturday.

This year’s DCC XI was the first Dolphins Challenge Cancer event to be hosted both virtually and in person.

Over 2,500 participated during Saturday’s event.

Participants were given the opportunity to cycle, run, walk or volunteer at the event. All in an effort to continue fulfilling the $75 million commitment made by the DCC in November 2020.

This $75 million commitment will support life-saving cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“While COVID-19 has certainly affected many aspects of our day to day lives, our battle against cancer has continued in full force and the DCC has remained focused on fulfilling our $75 million commitment to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center,” Miami Dolphins Foundation Executive Director Jesse Marks said. “For the eleventh year in a row, we are honored to be able to host such an impactful event that raises awareness throughout our South Florida community while also supporting life-saving cancer research. We are beyond grateful for partners, participants, donors and municipalities who are just as committed to challenging cancer as we are.”

“Through our incredible partnership with the Miami Dolphins, the DCC plays a crucial role in advancing our drive towards more cures and finding better therapies to fight cancer,” Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Director Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., said. “A day of unparalleled inspiration, the DCC celebrates our survivors and fuels our physicians, researchers, nurses, and support staff as they feel the community’s powerful commitment to our mission firsthand and share the remembrance of the loved ones we have lost to cancer. The Dolphins have done an incredible job to ensure that the DCC is held safely, so that we can host the event in person and virtually to raise millions of dollars for cancer research.”

The DCC donates 100 percent of participant-raised funds to cancer research at Sylvester, an effort that would not be possible without the incredible support of all contributors.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation’s health impact area and has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL.