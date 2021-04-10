MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 6,906 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

That brings the total to 2,118,713 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 50 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,676.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.94% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.77%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,575 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 15 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,969.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 459,493.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.20% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.96%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 822 new cases and 4 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,721.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 222,445 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.15% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.34%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 30 new cases and 1 additional death.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,630 cases and 50 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.64% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.43%.