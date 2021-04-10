MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three children had to be hospitalized following a vehicular crash Saturday afternoon in NW Miami-Dade County.

Police said it happened at around 2 p.m. in the area of NW 66th Street and 22nd Avenue.

Authorities say a Subaru was traveling at a high rate of speed as it t-boned a BMW traveling northbound on 22nd Avenue.

Witnesses say they observed two people running from the scene, while another person stayed behind.

One of the car’s occupants was an adult woman and 3 children, ages of 6,10, and 11.

All four people were transported to local area hospitals.

The 10 and 11-year-old children were reported to be in stable condition, while the 6-year-old is in critical, but stable condition. Their mother is also in stable condition.

Police said a routine records check came back showing the Subaru had been reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.