MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been trying to lure start-up tech companies out of California’s Silicon Valley and set up shop in the Magic City.

For at least one company, the allure of Miami worked.

“I had heard there were some venture capital funds and other entrepreneurs setting up camp in Wynwood,” said Anthemos Georgiades.

The young CEO of Zumper, a large San Francisco-based home rental internet platform, said he liked what he saw when he got there.

“It’s a really cool location, the innovation, the arts side of Wynwood goes really well with entrepreneurs and the technology stuff trying to innovate. It has a good vibe to it,” he said.

Georgiades’ game plan is to set up a major hub for the Zumper operation in Miami which will target the U.S. and Canada, connecting potential renters with homes, condos, and apartments.

“All good technology companies should position themselves where the talent is going to be in the next two to three years. We believe a significant number of people are going to work in Miami as a real technology hub, and Zumper wants to be part of that.”

Zumper is looking to hire about 140 people, including technical engineers and marketing experts. They will work remotely until the pandemic picture clears. Zumper’s arrival was accomplished without any incentive money. Georgiades credits the Downtown Development Authority and Mayor Suarez.

“He is very persuasive and his team, the ones you work with to help you move and set up, they are phenomenal,” he said.

Besides tax advantages, for some companies, the allure of Miami appears to be the potential for a fresh new entrepreneurial environment that local boosters have been promoting.