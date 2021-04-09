MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Rapper turned local football coach Luther Campbell of the often controversial rap group 2 Live Crew is reacting to the death of fellow rapper DMX on Friday.

DMX died a week after suffering a heart attack at his White Plains, New York home. He was 50.

The Grammy-nominated performer, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died after suffering “catastrophic cardiac arrest,” according to the hospital in White Plains, New York, where he died. He had been on life support for the past week. He was rushed there from his home on April 2.

A statement from relatives said he died “with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart, and we cherish the times we spent with him,” the family said, adding that his music “inspired countless fans across the world, and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

Memorial plans were not yet set.

Over the past week, DMX received an outpouring of support from performers like Missy Elliott, Ja Rule and LL Cool J — who all posted messages of support on social media. Following his death, former Miami Heat and current Lakers star LeBron James also took to Twitter to honor DMX, calling him a legend.

Luther Campbell was also saddened to hear the news.

“His legacy will live on forever because if you know the songs that he made, I mean, his unique way of delivering his lyrics unlike any other artist even today, any artist before him. He’ll live on as the guy that took his hip hop platform and stepping it up to acting. He’s just a great guy and I’m just sad that he’s gone,” Campbell told CBS4 News.

DMX got his start in the music industry in 1984, but he got his big break in 1998 with his major-label debut single, “Get at Me Dog,” on Def Jam records. His first major-label record, “It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot,” was released that May and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart in the U.S.

His follow-up albums, “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” “… And Then There Was X,” “The Great Depression” and “Grand Champ” also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart in the U.S. under the Deaf Jam record label.

He released seven albums, earned three Grammy nominations and was named favorite rap/hip-hop artist at the 2000 American Music Awards.

He is survived by his 15 children and mother.

