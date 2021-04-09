WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19 Vaccine, Local TV, Miami News, Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – It’s about to get easier for Pompano Beach residents to get a vaccine.

A new pop-up site opens Monday at the Larkins Community Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

READ MORE: 'It's One And Done': Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Proves Popular At MDC North Vaccination Site

The site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Friday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

READ MORE: 'Help Is On The Way': Gov. Ron DeSantis Files Lawsuit Against Feds, CDC To Reopen Cruise Ship Industry

You will need an appointment.

MORE NEWS: House Vote-By-Mail Proposal Gets Overhaul

For more information on where to get vaccinated, visit CBSMiami.com/Vaccine.

CBSMiami.com Team