POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – It’s about to get easier for Pompano Beach residents to get a vaccine.
A new pop-up site opens Monday at the Larkins Community Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.READ MORE: 'It's One And Done': Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Proves Popular At MDC North Vaccination Site
The site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Friday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.READ MORE: 'Help Is On The Way': Gov. Ron DeSantis Files Lawsuit Against Feds, CDC To Reopen Cruise Ship Industry
You will need an appointment.MORE NEWS: House Vote-By-Mail Proposal Gets Overhaul
For more information on where to get vaccinated, visit CBSMiami.com/Vaccine.