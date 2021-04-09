MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Embattled U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is under investigation for sex trafficking, is expected to be the keynote speaker at a “Women for America First” event this weekend at the Trump National Doral Miami.
It comes as Gaetz and associate, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, are under federal investigation for possible sex trafficking.
Gaetz has denied the allegations that he had sex with an underage girl who was 17 at the time and that he and Greenberg provided drugs and money to other women in violation of sex trafficking and prostitution laws.
The federal probe is also working to determine if Gaetz was provided travel and women in exchange for political favors. Sources said Greenberg paid for travel expenses and several escorts during a trip with Gaetz to the Bahamas.
Greenberg is reportedly working toward a plea deal with federal prosecutors on a separate child sex trafficking investigation, which could potentially escalate the legal and political jeopardy for Gaetz.
