MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new report suggests Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid money to an accused sex trafficker, who then gave it to three young women.

The story on the Daily Beast website follows a New York Times report of an investigation into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

The new report alleges Gaetz sent close associate and accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg $900 in two late-night Venmo transactions in 2018. According to the Daily Beast, Greenberg used the same app to send three young women, including one who had recently turned 18, varying sums of money that amounted to $900.

In the once reportedly public Venmo transactions examined by the Daily Beast but not independently reviewed by CBS News, Greenberg made the payments to the three young women with the descriptions “tuition,” “school,” and “school.”

Greenberg is expected to plead guilty to some federal crimes as part of a deal that could involve cooperation with a separate federal probe into Gaetz’s conduct. According to sources, Greenberg used so-called sugar daddy websites to find female partners for Gaetz.

The federal investigation into whether Gaetz had a sexual encounter with a 17-year-old girl grew out of the Greenberg probe.

The Gaetz investigation has since widened into other matters after it was launched during the Trump administration with Attorney General William Barr’s approval.

The federal probe is also working to determine if Gaetz was provided travel and women in exchange for political favors. Sources said Greenberg paid for travel expenses and several escorts during a trip with Gaetz to the Bahamas.

Gaetz has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and said he will not resign from Congress. He is expected to be the keynote speaker at a “Women for America First” event this weekend at the Trump National Doral Miami.