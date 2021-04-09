FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Margate boy is accused of making a phony email account so he could send a bomb threat to his school this past Wednesday.
The Broward Sheriff's Office said they were alerted to the threat at Renaissance Charter School, 8399 N. University Drive in Tamarac just after 1 p.m.
Deputies safely evacuated the school. Sheriff's detectives, members of the threat assessment unit, and bomb squad conducted an extensive investigation and swept the school for any possible devices. None were found.
During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 12-year-old student at the school. On April 8, they met with him at the Coral Springs Preschool at 4441 Coral Springs Drive in Coral Springs.
During their interview, the boy reportedly admitted to creating the fictitious email account to send the threat which read, "Theres (sic) a bomb in your school ten minutes remain until you blow."
The boy was arrested and charged with making a false report of a bomb/explosive weapon. He was then taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.