MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman who had just parked her vehicle inside a Miami parking garage.

Police say it happened March 23 at around 8 a.m. in a parking garage in the 12000 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

Authorities say a woman was parking and as she exited her vehicle, the suspect placed her in a chokehold.

The suspect, according to police, then brandished a knife and threatened the victim to remain quiet. He threw the victim to the ground and restrained her wrists with zip ties and proceeded to force the victim into the rear seat of her vehicle.

Detectives say the suspect drove the victim’s vehicle to a nearby bank and withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from a drive-thru ATM.

The victim was then driven back to the parking garage and was forced into the trunk of her own vehicle.

She was able to get out of the trunk and got the attention of a passerby to call 911.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing an orange shirt and sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.