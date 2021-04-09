FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police in Fort Lauderdale are looking for the gunman who shot a man and left him to die.
According to police, the injured man ran into the RaceTrac gas station in the 2300 block of West Broward Boulevard for help. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.READ MORE: 'He Was A Friend To Everyone,' Family Seeks Answers In Deadly Hit-And-Run Of Loved One Near Wilton Manors
A heavy police presence descended on the area, including a SWAT team, as officers conducted a street-by-street search.READ MORE: NOAA Increases Hurricane Season Average To Reflect More Storms
Chopper4 over the scene spotted officers going into backyards and between homes looking for the gunman who remains on the loose.MORE NEWS: Florida Woman Who Coughed On Cancer Patient Gets 30 Days In Jail
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.