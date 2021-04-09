MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In-home COVID-19 vaccinations will be made available starting Sunday, April 11, for eligible Miami-Dade residents.
There is no out-pocket-costs or insurance required.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Fort Lauderdale Shooting, Gunman On The Loose
The program is designed to assist the elderly, people with disabilities, those without transportation and those not able to easily travel to receive a vaccine.
“In-home vaccinations are an important option to help ensure everyone who wants to receive a vaccine has access to one,” said Will Adkins, executive director and president of Pulse Clinical Alliance. “Through this program, Miami-Dade County residents who are otherwise unable to go get a vaccine can easily sign up online, receive a call to schedule an appointment and simply wait for the clinical team to arrive.”READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Should You Expect A Fourth Relief Payment?
Vaccines will be administered in recipients’ homes by a two-person clinical team, including a nurse practitioner and either a licensed practical nurse or certified nursing assistant. At each appointment, the clinicians will conduct a brief health care screening, provide information about the vaccine, administer the vaccine and monitor the recipient for 15 minutes.
Vaccines will be administered from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. daily from Sunday, April 11, 2021, to Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Recipients will be provided with a four-hour window when the clinical team will arrive.
Pre-registration is required at mymobilevax.com.MORE NEWS: COVID In Florida: 7,121 New Cases, 64 Deaths Reported On Friday
The program will administer the Pfizer vaccine. A clinical team will return to the recipient’s home 21 days after the first dose to administer the second dose.