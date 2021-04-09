MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In-home COVID-19 vaccinations will be made available starting Sunday, April 11, for eligible Miami-Dade residents.

There is no out-pocket-costs or insurance required.

The program is designed to assist the elderly, people with disabilities, those without transportation and those not able to easily travel to receive a vaccine.

“In-home vaccinations are an important option to help ensure everyone who wants to receive a vaccine has access to one,” said Will Adkins, executive director and president of Pulse Clinical Alliance. “Through this program, Miami-Dade County residents who are otherwise unable to go get a vaccine can easily sign up online, receive a call to schedule an appointment and simply wait for the clinical team to arrive.”

Vaccines will be administered in recipients’ homes by a two-person clinical team, including a nurse practitioner and either a licensed practical nurse or certified nursing assistant. At each appointment, the clinicians will conduct a brief health care screening, provide information about the vaccine, administer the vaccine and monitor the recipient for 15 minutes.

Vaccines will be administered from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. daily from Sunday, April 11, 2021, to Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Recipients will be provided with a four-hour window when the clinical team will arrive.

Pre-registration is required at mymobilevax.com.

The program will administer the Pfizer vaccine. A clinical team will return to the recipient’s home 21 days after the first dose to administer the second dose.