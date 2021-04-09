MIAMI (CBSMiami) — On Friday, The US House Of Representatives Ethics Committee said it was opening an investigation into the allegations surrounding embattled Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz is facing a federal investigation into whether he violated sex trafficking laws.

On Friday evening, Gaetz walked hand in hand with his fiancé to the Women of America First event.

“I have not yet begun to fight,” said Gaetz, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Thank you to my amazing fiancé Ginger. I love you with all my heart and I can assure you… the best is indeed yet to come.”

Federal investigators are looking into allegations that Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and with other women who were provided drugs and money in violation of sex trafficking and prostitution laws.

As the keynote speaker at Trump National in Doral, Gaetz echoed he’s not going anywhere:

“The smears against me range from distortions of my personal life to wild and I mean wild conspiracy theories. I will not be intimidated by the lying media and I won’t be extorted for DOJ officials and the crooks. The truth will prevail.”

A report overnight alleges Gaetz paid money to close associate and accused sex trafficker, Joel Greenberg.

The Daily Beast reports Gaetz sent $900 in two late-night Venmo transactions in 2018…

The Daily Beast says they examined public Venmo transactions, where Greenberg made the payments to the three young women with the descriptions, “Tuition,” “School,” and “School.”

Greenberg has begun plea negotiations with federal prosecutors and has pled not guilty to 33 federal charges, his attorney said.

“Based on what my client knows, Okay. I’m sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” said Greenberg’s attorney.

Greenberg’s negotiations could jeopardize Gaetz if he cooperates in a separate federal probe.

Greenberg, according to CBS News sources, used so-called sugar daddy websites to locate female partners for the congressman.

But Gaetz has denied having sex with underage girls or paying for sex.

According to CBS News sources familiar with the matter, federal investigators are also probing Gaetz’s relationship with Orlando doctor and marijuana entrepreneur Jason Pirozollo.

CBS News has learned Gaetz and Pirozzolo took a trip to the Bahamas in late 2018 or early 2019.

According to CBS News sources familiar with the probe, the doctor paid for travel accommodations and escorts on the trip.

Investigators want to know if Gaetz was accepting any of these gifts in exchange for political access

Again, Gaetz continues to deny any sexual allegations.