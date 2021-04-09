MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man showed his appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Broward Health Medical Center in a unique and special way, two months after he was rushed there suffering from a stroke.

On February 1st, skateboard technician Michael Devlin was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center after suffering a stroke.

Now, just two months later he has made a full recovery.

It’s a miracle he says he owes to the team of nurses and doctors at the hospital.

“The one thing I specifically remember is being told we will not leave you, you’re not going to be alone. So that was a big thing to me because that’s not something that you can teach that in a person, that’s something that they have inside of them, like a family trait,” Devlin said.

“When you’re in there, you’re in their hands, and you gotta trust that they’re gonna do their thing, that’s what I did, and that’s how I came back.”

The nurse who treated Devlin said if he would’ve come in just minutes later, he wouldn’t be here today.

“Someone that he works with was able to notice it right away, and they got him to the hospital in a timely manner, and we were able to take care of him.” Said intensive care unit nurse Caitlyn Farrar.

“If he were to have come a little later on, it could have been a lot worse.”

Miraculously, after months of physical therapy, Devlin recovered.

Now, he’s using his love of skateboarding to make a custom one-of-a-kind deck for the nurse who helped save his life.

Devlin said it’s his way to honor her, and the care she gave him.

“This is a representation of how I feel about you guys, you’re a family of superheroes, and you save people’s lives.”

Devlin said while he can never fully repay those doctors and nurses, he hopes the custom skateboard is a reminder of their journey together.