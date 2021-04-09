MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Prosecutors have filed new felony charges against former Republican state senator Frank Artiles.
CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald first reported the new charges against Artiles and Alexis Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, who according to authorities was recruited by Artiles to sway the outcome of a Miami-Dade state Senate race, is also facing charges.
Artiles is facing a new third-degree felony for allegedly telling Rodriguez to "willfully submit a false voter registration application."
Rodriguez, in legal documents, said he lived in Palmetto Bay, though he lived in Boca Raton.
Falsely filing an incorrect address with the state is a third-degree felony.
