MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You don’t have to have cancer to fight cancer. That’s the motto behind the annual Miami Dolphins Challenge Cancer, which kicks off Saturday, April 10.

The yearly fundraiser features five bike routes through South Florida and a run/walk 5K finishing at the Hard Rock Stadium.

While the pandemic did affect planning this year, the event has already raised more than $5.2 million.

There are nearly 34-hundred riders taking part. They will be cycling a 100-mile route, a 50-mile route, a 15-mile route or a 35-mile route (which starts at UM’s Watsco Center.) There’s even a virtual bike ride.

The 5K is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

While registration is now closed, you can still make a donation at DolphinsChallengeCancer.com

To date, the DCC’s annual event has raised more than $39 million for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The DCC was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization and has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL. The DCC’s purpose is to improve people’s lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at Sylvester, South Florida’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer center.