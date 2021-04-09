MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a violent hit and run that killed a man visiting from Minneapolis.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, as 55-year-old Glen Flaherty was crossing North East 4th Avenue near 16th Street, a cargo-style van hit him, then barely slowing down, the driver took off heading east on NE 16th Street.

“The driver never attempted to stop, never attempted to render aid to the victim, just kept going and fled the area as quickly as they could,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening.

“We have a family of 9 children,” said Flaherty’s sister Maureen Anderson. “Glen was the youngest. I know people always say wonderful things about people, but he really was the light of our family. He was a funny funny guy, smart, hardworking,” she said.

She said he was visiting from Minneapolis, on vacation with a little work mixed in. She says he was in South Florida often.

Getting that call stunned the family. “He was a friend to everyone. He’s the one people came to, he was the one who would cheer people up. He’s the one who would walk into a room and make it a party. That kind of energy is just leaving a big hole in the world,” Anderson said.

Police are hoping someone may have seen something.

It happened just a couple of blocks out of Wilton Manors, next to Fort Lauderdale High School.

“If anyone was in the area that night or if anyone has seen a cargo style van, dark in color with maybe some front end damage to give our investigators a call. That’s the information we need to solve this case,” said Liening.

The family is having a tough time knowing that someone just left Glen in the street, doing nothing to help. “It’s just beyond me,” said Anderson. “Maybe you’d go a few feet, stop and come back, especially if you know this person is in mortal danger from your action. It’s just an overwhelming thought that somebody would drive off,” she said.

If you have information call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-Tips.