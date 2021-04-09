MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A “second dose” event is being held in South Florida Saturday with a focus on vaccinating communities of color.
The emphasis of the event is to bring awareness to the importance of getting the COVID vaccine and to get those fully vaccinated to spread the word to family and friends in the community.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. and will run until about 3 p.m., at South Miami Children's Clinic at 6701 SW 58th Place in South Miami.
The effort is being led by Dr. Tina Scott, Medical Director at South Miami Children’s Clinic.
Masks and bumper stickers will be given out in English, Spanish, Kreyol and Jamaican patois with the goal of spreading the word.
The message on the bumper sticker is clear, “I trust the vaccine more than this virus.”