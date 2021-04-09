MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s official. Miami-Dade County Public Schools will hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement on Friday.

“We will be publishing this weekend, graduation schedules inclusive of locations but I can tell you that graduations in Miami Dade will take place physically for every single high school and they will take place between June 1 and June 9,” he said during an afternoon news conference.

“We will have a graduation headquarters. It will be centered around FIU and Miami Dade County Youth Fair at three different locations depending on size with diverse access, separation, environmental conditions, but still with an opportunity for parents, families and the students to be celebrated in a physical way.”

In Miami-Dade, there are 25,000 seniors at more than 60 high schools.

Broward County Public Schools will also hold in-person ceremonies for the class of 2021.

Those students will receive their hard-earned diplomas between June 4 and 10.

The graduations will be modified to allow for appropriate safety precautions.

Click here for graduation schedule in Broward County.