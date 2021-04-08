MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — A former Florida State University and NFL player is facing murder charges in South Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office says Travis Rudolph is accused of a double shooting in Lake Park on Wednesday.

One person was killed, another was injured.

A neighbor said he heard multiple gunshots early Wednesday morning.

“It was probably 9-10 of them and then a couple of seconds later there was another 3 or 4 of them. An hour later I came outside there were cruisers everywhere and crime scene tape,” said the neighbor.

According to court documents, he faces one charge of first-degree premeditated murder and three charges of attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting took place following an alleged fight with his girlfriend, according to court documents.

Highly recruited out of high school, Rudolph attended FSU, where he spent three seasons as a member of the Seminoles from 2014 to 2016. He received All-ACC Second Team honors his sophomore and junior seasons.

Rudolph spent two seasons in the NFL as a player for the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins. In 2017, he played seven games for the Giants, catching eight passes for 101 yards.

Rudolph was playing on the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The team has released him.

Rudolph is currently being held in the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

(©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)