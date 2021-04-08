MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One teen was killed, two others injured, in a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.
The gunfire erupted Wednesday just after 8:30 p.m. at SW 223 Street and SW 115 Avenue.
A car sped down the street and bullets flew. A 17-year-old died at the scene. Two 16-year-olds were rushed to a hospital.
“Once again gun violence is affecting our juveniles. Here we have another example, it’s unfortunate, that another juvenile loses their life and another two at the hospital. We are urging the community to come together with the police department in this investigation and let’s see if we can identify these individuals who are obviously considered armed and dangerous,” said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.
There are no suspects or arrests at this time.
If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS.