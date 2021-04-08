MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Two South Florida FBI agents killed in the line of duty are being remembered at the field office where they worked.
A plaque was unveiled Thursday honoring fallen agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger.
They were killed in February while serving a federal search warrant in Sunrise for crimes against children investigation.
The suspect, 55-year-old David Huber, opened fire, hitting five agents.
Huber later died at the scene.