MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Two South Florida FBI agents killed in the line of duty are being remembered at the field office where they worked.

A plaque was unveiled Thursday honoring fallen agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger.

They were killed in February while serving a federal search warrant in Sunrise for crimes against children investigation.

Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger’s colleagues unveiling the plaque. (Source: FBI)

The suspect, 55-year-old David Huber, opened fire, hitting five agents.

Huber later died at the scene.

