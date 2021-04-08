By CBSMiami.com Team
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – It’s about to get easier for Pompano Beach residents to get a vaccine.

A new pop-up site opens Monday at the Larkins Community Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Friday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You will need an appointment.

For more information on where to get vaccinated, visit CBSMiami.com/Vaccine.

