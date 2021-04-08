MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami VA Healthcare System is now offering the Johnson and Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine with no appointment required in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

The Miami VA is currently vaccinating anyone who served in the military, their spouses, and their caregivers:

All Veterans Eligibility includes anyone who served in the U.S. military, including the U.S. National Guard, Reserves, or Coast Guard, as well as: Commissioned officers of the Regular or Reserve Corp of the Public Health Service, or Commissioned officers of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (or Coast and Geodetic Survey), or Cadets at the U.S. Military, Air Force, or Coast Guard Academy, or Midshipmen at the United States Naval Academy

Spouses and surviving spouses of Veterans: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, they are including spouses of same-sex and common-law marriages. Eligibility includes a widow or widower of a Veteran. If an individual characterizes his or her relationship as spousal, he or she can receive the vaccine.

Caregivers of Veterans: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, they define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to a Veteran. Caregivers may help a Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help a Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.

Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits.

Appointments are not required but are encouraged. Go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register in advance.

The Miami VA continues to offer the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine as well, on both a walk-in and by-appointment basis.

Vaccines are available for walk-ins or by appointment at the Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center and the William “Bill” Kling VA Clinic.

Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center

1201 NW 16th St, Miami FL 33125

Moderna Mon–Fri 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Janssen Saturday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

By appointment or walk-in

William “Bill” Kling VA Clinic

9800 W Commercial Blvd, Sunrise FL 33351

Moderna Mon-Fri 8a.m. – 4 p.m.

Janssen Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

By appointment or walk-in

Appointment-only vaccine clinics for enrolled Veterans are available at other Miami VA locations in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties. Appointments can be made by calling 305.575.7000 ext. 12085. Enrolled Veterans can also use the walk-in clinics.

People receiving Moderna must return to the same site for the second dose.