MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami VA Healthcare System is now offering the Johnson and Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine with no appointment required in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.
The Miami VA is currently vaccinating anyone who served in the military, their spouses, and their caregivers:READ MORE: Cruise Ship Companies Operating Out Of American Ports Frustrated With Glacial Reopening Of Industry
- All Veterans
- Eligibility includes anyone who served in the U.S. military, including the U.S. National Guard, Reserves, or Coast Guard, as well as:
- Commissioned officers of the Regular or Reserve Corp of the Public Health Service, or
- Commissioned officers of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (or Coast and Geodetic Survey), or
- Cadets at the U.S. Military, Air Force, or Coast Guard Academy, or
- Midshipmen at the United States Naval Academy
- Spouses and surviving spouses of Veterans: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, they are including spouses of same-sex and common-law marriages. Eligibility includes a widow or widower of a Veteran. If an individual characterizes his or her relationship as spousal, he or she can receive the vaccine.
- Caregivers of Veterans: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, they define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to a Veteran. Caregivers may help a Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help a Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.
- Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits.
Appointments are not required but are encouraged. Go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register in advance.
The Miami VA continues to offer the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine as well, on both a walk-in and by-appointment basis.
Vaccines are available for walk-ins or by appointment at the Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center and the William “Bill” Kling VA Clinic.READ MORE: Hurricane Forecasters Predict Above-Average Season For 2021
Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center
- 1201 NW 16th St, Miami FL 33125
- Moderna Mon–Fri 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Janssen Saturday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- By appointment or walk-in
William “Bill” Kling VA Clinic
- 9800 W Commercial Blvd, Sunrise FL 33351
- Moderna Mon-Fri 8a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Janssen Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- By appointment or walk-in
Appointment-only vaccine clinics for enrolled Veterans are available at other Miami VA locations in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties. Appointments can be made by calling 305.575.7000 ext. 12085. Enrolled Veterans can also use the walk-in clinics.MORE NEWS: South Florida Restaurant Employee Charged With Video Voyeurism After Recording Customer Using Urinal, Say Police
People receiving Moderna must return to the same site for the second dose.