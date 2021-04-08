MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) – The coronavirus pandemic ruined wedding plans for many people across South Florida, but for one local couple in love, it may have been a blessing in disguise.

That’s because Adrian Cameros and Juana Guzman entered and won a free wedding ceremony, planned and hosted by students and faculty from the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

The ceremony took place Wednesday, April 7 in front of about 50 family members and friends at FIU Hospitality’s patio space.

Cameros and Guzman met while attending Miami Coral Park Senior High in 2016.

They were married in May 2019 and planned a ceremony in front of loved ones for May 2020, which had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February 2021, they entered the social media video contest run by FIU’s social events class.

The students focused on every aspect of the event securing local vendors who provided their products and services at no cost.