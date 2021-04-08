  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There’s a heavy police presence in a Hollywood neighborhood Thursday morning after a violent domestic incident.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 57th Street and Flagler Avenue.

Police said there was a domestic incident and one person was shot. The injured person was taken to the hospital. The suspected shooter barricaded themselves in a residence.

Chopper4 over the scene around 7:20 a.m. spotted several officers with their guns drawn.

Earlier two people were taken away by police.

