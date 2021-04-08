MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 7,939 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

That brings the total to 2,104,686 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 86 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,562.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.73% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.66%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,912 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 10 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,940.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 456,317.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.32% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.72%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 947 new cases and 8 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,717.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 220,739 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.96% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.33%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 24 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,575 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.73% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.33%.