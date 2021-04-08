MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 7,939 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
That brings the total to 2,104,686 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: Ex-NFL, FSU Wide Receiver Travis Rudolph Jailed On Murder Charge In South Florida
There were 86 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,562.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.73% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.66%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,912 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 10 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 5,940.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 456,317.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.32% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.72%.READ MORE: CBS News: Feds Looking Into Matt Gaetz Trip To The Bahamas As Part Of Probe Into Sex Trafficking
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 947 new cases and 8 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,717.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 220,739 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.96% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.33%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 24 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,575 cases and 49 deaths.MORE NEWS: 'Help Is On The Way': Gov. Ron DeSantis To Sue Feds, CDC To Reopen Cruise Ship Industry
The single-day positivity rate was 6.73% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.33%.