MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is more scrutiny for embattled Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz as federal investigators seek to determine whether a trip to the Bahamas may be part of a Department of Justice investigation into allegations of sex trafficking and prostitution, according to CBS News.

Sources told CBS News investigators want to know if Gaetz was provided travel and women in exchange for political favors.

They are looking at a trip to the Bahamas, in particular, to determine if the women with Gaetz and others were paid to travel for sex.

CBS News was told by a spokeswoman: “Rep. Gaetz has never paid for sex, nor has he had sex with an underage girl. What began with blaring headlines about ‘sex trafficking’ has now turned into a general fishing exercise about vacations and consensual relationships with adults.”

The Florida Republican is already under a federal investigation for an alleged sexual relationship with 17-year-old and other women who were provided drugs and money.

Gaetz has denied all allegations and no charges have been filed against him.

The Gaetz investigation grew out of an examination of Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg, a former county tax collector in Florida.

Greenberg was indicted last year on allegations of stalking, harassing a political opponent, wire fraud, creating fake IDs and sex trafficking charges. He is likely to strike a plea deal with federal prosecutors, his attorney said in court Thursday.

A deal would put pressure on Gaetz, as Greenberg would have to share what he knows about his friend and associate.