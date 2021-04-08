(CBS) – CBS and The Academy of Country Music revealed today that Jimmie Allen is the winner of the New Male Artist of the Year Award and Gabby Barrett is the winner of the New Female Artist of the Year Award. Hosted by 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban and ACM nominee Mickey Guyton, the 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards will broadcast live Sunday, April 18th from 8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT on CBS and streaming live and on demand with Paramount+.

ACM Awards Host Keith Urban recorded a personalized video card to surprise both Allen and Barrett with the news.

“We are thrilled to present Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett with their first ACM Award wins,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “Jimmie and Gabby have experienced tremendous success at both Country Radio and streaming already, and we are proud to recognize them for such an extraordinary start to their careers. A huge congratulations to each of them for this well-deserved win, and to all of our nominees for being recognized for their incredible contributions to Country Music. We look forward to welcoming Jimmie and Gabby to the ACM Awards stage on April 18.”

Tune into the 56th ACM Awards on Sunday, April 18th starting at 8:00 PM Live ET/Delayed PT, on CBS or streaming on Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.