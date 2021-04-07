FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The nose knows dogs are great at detecting certain scents which is why law enforcement around the world uses them to detect certain threats such as explosives.

This week, explosive-detecting canine teams from across Southeast Florida are taking part in the National Odor Recognition Test (NORT) with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Nearly a dozen explosive-detection canine teams are involved in the three-day NORT and certification.

“Today we have the second day of a three day national odor recognition test for explosive detection canines to fill gaps that maybe the canines are missing, or just to reinforce odors, explosive odors for the dogs,” explained Zane Dodds, Special Agent K-9 Handler ATF Miami.

Dogs and their handlers use the training to identify gaps in training aids, learn about inadvertent training aid contamination and practice odor detection.

Participating agencies include Miami Police, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Delray Beach PD, Miami-Dade PD, Palm Beach County District School PD, Margate PD, and Boca Raton PD.

NORT is a voluntary test to evaluate a canine team’s ability to detect 10 fundamental explosive odors. Congress recognizes the test as the benchmark proficiency standard for effective canine explosives detection.

NORT training also allows handlers to network, exchange information on trends and best practices and work with ATF canine and explosives experts.