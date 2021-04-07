WATCH LIVECBS4 News At 11
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSmiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Hugo Abreu-Cisnero, who suffers from dementia.

According to detectives, the 68-year-old went missing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday from the 1980 block of NW 22 Place.

Abreu-Cisnero, who is bald with brown eyes, stands 6-feet tall, weighing around 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green hat with white NYC letters, a blue shirt with a shark image and light brown pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

