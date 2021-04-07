MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Johnson and Johnson one dose COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be very popular at the FEMA-supported vaccination site at Miami Dade College North Campus.

On Wednesday, as of 10:30 a.m., the site had administered 1,188 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 589 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

On Tuesday, the site switched to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine only for those seeking their first dose and continued to administer the Pfizer vaccine to those who showed up for their second shot.

“It will help streamline it and basically it gives us double the capacity because we are not accommodating second dose shots. We are able to do first dose shots, a one-time visit, and it helps cut down on the traffic and helps get more shots out there,” said Mike Jachles, a spokesperson with the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Jachles said they administered 4,010 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine during the course of the day along with 3,125 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. He added that the site was administering about 700 shots per hour.

Those returning for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine are urged to come later in the day to avoid long lines. Regardless of the time given, they will get their shot as long as they are in line by 7 p.m.

The site will have roughly 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine each day.

On Tuesday, they ran their allotment by mid-day. The staff was able to secure additional doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to make it through the end of the day.

As of Monday, people 18 and older can get any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines. Those 16 and 17 years old are only eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine.

Those under 18 will not be able to get a shot at the Miami Dade College site because of the switch to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for first doses.

Vaccines are also available at these locations.