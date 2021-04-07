FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two workers were nearly electrocuted when a crane they were standing next to hit a powerline.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crane was being used to lift an object from the room of a building at 300 SW 2nd Street when it came in contact with the powerline. They said the electricity grounded through the crane and the two workers standing next to it received an electrical shock.

One suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. The second was taken to Broward Health in serious condition.

According to fire rescue, a Fort Lauderdale police officer in the area at the time ran to the two workers to help. While he was rendering aid, a second electrical explosion occurred. He was able to get the injured across the street to wait for the paramedics.

The crane operator was not injured.