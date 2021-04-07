(CBS) – Tough As Nails is back with an all-new episode tonight at 8 PM ET/PT, on CBS and streaming with Paramount+. This week’s show will see Dirty Hands and Savage Crew face off in their final team challenge with the winning team receiving the $60,000 bonus prize. In addition to host Phil Keoghan, the competitors will also be going by fan favorites Danny the drywaller and Lee the roofer from season one.

The season one standouts will stop by to lead the crew in the final team challenge hanging sheet rock, and in the individual challenge laying shingles. Tune in for all the action tonight with a brand new Tough As Nails, check your local listings for more information.