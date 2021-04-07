ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – The Walt Disney World Resort is set to loosen restrictions on its mask policy.
Beginning Thursday, April 8th, guests will be able to temporarily remove their masks to take outdoor photos in the parks. Disney said they must remain in one place and social distance.
The change tweaks a requirement that all workers and visitors age 2 and up wear masks except when they are actively eating or drinking, provided they are socially distanced and not moving about. The mask mandate includes those who already have been vaccinated.
Workers and visitors have been required to wear masks, get temperature checks upon arriving and follow social distancing markers while in line ever since the Florida theme park resort reopened last summer after closing for more than two months because of the pandemic.
