MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,885 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 2,096,747 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 42 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,476.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.95% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.58%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,060 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 6 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,930.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 454,405.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.98% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.58%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 819 new cases and 3 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,709.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 219,792 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.22% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.25%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 18 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,551 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.01% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.25%.