By CBSMiami.com Team
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is working a possible bomb threat at Renaissance Charter School in Tamarac.

The city of Tamarac notified the public of the threat at around 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, writing that BSO “deputies responded and assisted in safely evacuating the school.”

As the incident remains an active scene, the student pick-up area will be at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

For now, University Drive at 81 Street to Southgate will be temporarily shut down in both directions during pick up.

