FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the upcoming 2021 Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

The show on Fort Lauderdale Beach will be held on May 8th and 9th.

Always a crowd-pleaser, the Blue Angels performance in Fort Lauderdale will be one of the first in the F-18 Super Hornet. The team is transitioning from the legacy Hornet, an aircraft they have flown for three decades.

The F-18 Super Hornet is larger and has 40 percent more power than the legacy Hornet.

The team’s four-jet diamond performs precision formation flight with the aircraft wingtips as close as two feet apart while performing loops, inverted rolls, and even high-performance turns. The team’s two solo jets will perform high-energy maneuvers together and from opposite directions and close in on each other at almost 1,000 mph.

Joining the Blue Angels in the performance lineup will be the F-16 Viper Demo Team. The F-16 is the “Sports Car” of the U.S. military fighter jet community. A single engine, single pilot jet, it is sleek, highly maneuverable, and fast.

In addition to the Blue Angels and the F-16 Viper Demo Team, the show will also include the Geico Skytypers, the Red Bull helicopter, aerobatic pilots Mike Wiskus and Kirby Chambliss, and the U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show will once again take place under a series of “Stay Safe and Separate Initiatives” to ensure the safety of guests and spectators at this year’s event.