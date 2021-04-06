MIAMI (CBSMiami) — According to a study by WalletHub, Florida is ranked as the state with the second-fewest coronavirus restrictions.
The personal finance website released its updated rankings on Tuesday.
To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 13 key metrics, with limits on the size of gatherings, the opening of restaurants and bars, school status and mask requirements all weighted highly.
Florida had the second fewest restrictions, behind only Iowa.
Rounding out the top five states with the fewest restrictions: Wyoming, South Dakota and Texas.
The states with the most restrictions: Washington, Virginia, Delaware, District of Columbia and Vermont.