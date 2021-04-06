MIAMI (CBSMiami) – PortMiami set a new record on Tuesday for the largest container ship to ever call at a Florida port.
The CMA CGM Argentina, a 15,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) vessel, arrived shortly after 9 a.m.
TEU stands for twenty-foot equivalent unit which is an inexact unit of cargo capacity based on the volume of a 20-foot-long standard-sized metal box used to transport goods on ships, trains and trucks.
The CMA CGM Argentina is 366 meters long, or more than three football fields long.
It was built in 2019 and is currently sailing under the flag of Malta.