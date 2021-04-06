MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was taken to the hospital after a police-involved shooting in Miami.
It happened around 1 p.m. at 110 SW 12th St in the Brickell.
Miami and Miami-Dade police have not released any details on the shooting at this time.
Miami Fire Rescue said one person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. No word on their condition.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.