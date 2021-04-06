MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a little cool across South Florida on Tuesday morning. While some inland areas dropped to the upper 50s, it was mostly in the low to mid-60s in Broward and Miami-Dade. The Keys saw the upper 60s and low 70s.

Another beautiful, dry day ahead with plenty of sunshine. Highs will climb to the upper 70s and some areas may reach 80 degrees. Our normal high at this time of year is 82 degrees.

Tuesday night lows will fall to the upper 60s along the coast and low 60s inland.

Wednesday afternoon highs will once again be near 80 degrees. The rain chance and humidity levels remain low the next few days as high pressure will remain in control providing a dry, stable atmosphere.

We will enjoy pleasant sunshine over the next few days. Warmer with highs near the mid-80s on Friday. Even warmer on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. The rain chance rises this weekend due to an increase in moisture.