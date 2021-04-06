FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings, who made history during his career, died Tuesday at the age of 84.

Hastings was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2018. In recent days, he had been in hospice care,” according to the Sun-Sentinel.

First elected in 1992, Hastings served 15 consecutive terms in Congress, he represented District 20 which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties. He was the first African-American to represent Florida in Congress since the post-Civil War period.

Born in Altamonte Springs, he attended Florida’s public schools and graduated from Fisk University in 1958. He earned his law degree from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.

After receiving his degree, Hastings moved to Fort Lauderdale and partnered with W. George Allen in 1964 where he fought against racial injustice. They took on civil rights cases and desegregating Broward schools, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Hastings was appointed by then-Gov. Reubin Askew to be a Broward Circuit Court judge in 1977.

Two years later, Hastings became the first African-American federal judge in the State of Florida. He was appointed by former President Jimmy Carter and served in that position for 10 years until he was impeached and removed from office.

“Leading a life of public service, Congressman Alcee Hastings has left his beloved state of Florida better than he found it. Congressman Hastings broke barriers as he fought to advance civil rights as the first Black Federal Judge in the State of Florida and first Black Congressperson to represent Florida since the Civil War,” said Florida Senator Lauren Book in a statement.

“I’m heartbroken at the passing of my dear friend, Alcee Hastings. I had the honor of working side by side with Alcee for more than a decade, seeing first-hand his passion and drive for standing up to injustice and fighting for our community,” said Democratic Ted Deutch in a statement.

“Alcee spoke up for the quiet voices that would otherwise go unheard. He never backed down from a fight for the people he represented and anyone else who needed defending. Alcee was fierce and tough, but he was also so compassionate. You could find no better friend, no one more caring,” he added.

Throughout his career, Hastings championed the rights of minorities, women, the elderly, children, and immigrants.

In addition to his fight for rights domestically, Hastings is the immediate past Chairman of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe. Commonly referred to as the Helsinki Commission, this independent U.S. government agency was created in 1976 to monitor and encourage compliance with the landmark human rights and democracy-building treaty signed in Finland the previous year.