  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Fort Lauderdale, House Fire, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An early morning fire left a home near Fort Lauderdale in ruins.

Just after 3 a.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue received word of a residential house fire in the 4600 block of SW 19th Street in Broadview Park.

READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof.

READ MORE: Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings Dies At 84

Approximately 30 firefighters aggressively fought the fire which was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

Fire ripped through Broadview Park home. (CBS4)

No injuries were reported. The family of four is receiving assistance from the Red Cross

MORE NEWS: PortMiami Sets New Record With Arrival Of Largest Container Ship To Ever Dock At Florida Port

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBSMiami.com Team