FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An early morning fire left a home near Fort Lauderdale in ruins.
Just after 3 a.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue received word of a residential house fire in the 4600 block of SW 19th Street in Broadview Park.
When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof.
Approximately 30 firefighters aggressively fought the fire which was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
No injuries were reported. The family of four is receiving assistance from the Red Cross
The cause of the fire is under investigation.