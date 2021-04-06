MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,556 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total to 2,090,862 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were 70 additional deaths, bringing the total to 34,434.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.89% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.52%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,516 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 7 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,924.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 453,345.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.98% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.51%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 789 new cases and 5 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,706.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 218,973 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.06% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.14%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 2 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,533 cases and 49 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.02% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.31%.