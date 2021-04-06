  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Gardens Police Department is looking for 30-year-old Brandon Hunter, who’s wanted for questioning in connection to a hit-and-run fatality.

Investigators said the deadly crash happened on March 9 in the area of North Miami Avenue and NW 189 Terrace.

Anyone with information on Hunter’s whereabouts or in regards to the crash is urged to call Miami Gardens PD Det. A. Smith at (305) 474-1581.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS. Tips leading to arrest could lead to a $5,000 reward.

