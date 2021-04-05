  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Brooke Shafer, Fort Lauderdale Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A shooting outside a convenience store injured a child.

It happened Sunday night around 9:45 p.m. at Tony’s Market in the 800 Block of Northwest 22nd Road.

Police noticed a number of spent shell casings on the ground and the store’s glass front door had been shattered by bullets. A few cars in the lot also had bullet holes as well.

The child was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

